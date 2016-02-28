Rangers land veteran Staal before trade deadline

(Reuters) - The playoff-bound New York Rangers strengthened their roster with the acquisition of former Canadian Olympian Eric Staal from the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
In exchange for the 31-year-old center, the Hurricanes received second-round selections in the 2016 and 2017 National Hockey League entry drafts as well as Finnish prospect Aleksi Saarela.
With the NHL trade deadline expiring at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, the Hurricanes wanted something in return for Staal, eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Staal spent his first 12 seasons with Carolina and had to waive a no-movement clause in his contract to consent to the trade.
The native of Thunder Bay, Ontario is a member of the Triple Gold Club for winning the 2006 Stanley Cup with Carolina, and the 2007 World Championship and 2010 Olympics with Canada.
