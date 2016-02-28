Rangers land veteran Staal before trade deadline

Jan 24, 2016; Raleigh, NC, USA; Carolina Hurricanes forward Kris Versteeg (32) is congratulated by forward Eric Staal (12) and forward Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) after his second period goal against the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The playoff-bound New York Rangers strengthened their roster with the acquisition of former Canadian Olympian Eric Staal from the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

In exchange for the 31-year-old center, the Hurricanes received second-round selections in the 2016 and 2017 National Hockey League entry drafts as well as Finnish prospect Aleksi Saarela.

With the NHL trade deadline expiring at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, the Hurricanes wanted something in return for Staal, eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Staal spent his first 12 seasons with Carolina and had to waive a no-movement clause in his contract to consent to the trade.

The native of Thunder Bay, Ontario is a member of the Triple Gold Club for winning the 2006 Stanley Cup with Carolina, and the 2007 World Championship and 2010 Olympics with Canada.