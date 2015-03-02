Rangers acquire Yandle as part of trade with Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Keith Yandle (3) passes the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Rangers landed defenseman Keith Yandle in a multi-player trade with the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

New York also acquired defenseman Chris Summers and a fourth-round draft pick in a deal that saw them send 19-year-old prospect Anthony Duclair, defenseman John Moore and two draft picks to the Coyotes. In Yandle, the Rangers pick up a veteran presence to help them in their push to the post-season as they are currently two points behind the first-place New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division. Yandle, 28, has 41 points in 63 games this season and is a two-time 50-point scorer. For the struggling Coyotes this is the second trade for the team in less than 24 hours. They traded forward Antoine Vermette to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Arizona will receive a lottery-protected, first-round draft pick in 2016 and a second-round pick in 2015 in the deal with the Rangers.