9 months ago
Rangers center Zibanejad suffers broken leg
November 21, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 9 months ago

Rangers center Zibanejad suffers broken leg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12, 2016; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) battle for the puck during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad will miss up to two months after suffering a broken leg during a game against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Swede incurred a fractured left fibula when his foot jammed into the boards and caused his leg to buckle after he had tangled with Panthers forward Reilly Smith.

New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist said he felt the injury was bad after he heard Zibanejad scream.

"He was in a lot of pain," Lundqvist said of his countryman and team mate. "You could tell the way they make the sound, the noise, if a guy is in pain or not."

The incident happened during overtime, before the Panthers won 3-2 in a shootout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Earlier, Zibanejad scored his fifth goal of the season, in the second period. He has 15 points in 19 games.

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault expects to be without Zibanejad from six-to-eight weeks.

"Every team has injuries and we don't expect to be any different than anybody else," he said.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien

