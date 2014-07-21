Red Wings reveal plans for new home

Owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers Mike Ilitch addresses the media during a news conference announcing the hosting of the Toronto Maple Leafs by the Red Wings at Michigan Stadium on the University of Michigan campus in the 2013 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, at the Detroit Tigers Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - The Detroit Red Wings revealed plans for a new home on Sunday as part of a re-energizing of the Motor City’s downtown core.

Olympia Development of Michigan announced in a report on the National Hockey League’s website (NHL.com) plans to transform dozens of underutilized blocks between downtown and midtown Detroit into a sports and entertainment district.

The plans call for a new arena to replace the aging Joe Louis Arena that has been the Wings’ home since 1979.

“It’s always been my dream to see a vibrant and energized downtown Detroit,” Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch said in a statement on NHL.com.

”I want people to look at Detroit’s new sports and entertainment district and see what I see: the potential for something very special.

“I couldn’t be more excited and proud to bring this vision to life.”

The entire project has been estimated at costing $650 million.

Groundbreaking for the new arena is scheduled for later this year along with development of new, mixed-use neighborhoods in the district.