June 18, 2013 / 5:56 PM / in 4 years

Detroit center Datsyuk agrees three-year contract extension

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Detroit Red Wings player Pavel Datsyuk stands on the field at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan February 9, 2012, following an announcement that the Red Wings will host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Michigan Stadium on the University of Michigan campus in the 2013 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook\FILE PHOTO

(Reuters) - Standout center Pavel Datsyuk has agreed to a three-year contract extension to remain with the National Hockey League’s Detroit Red Wings, he said on Tuesday.

Datsyuk, who has played his entire 11-season NHL career with the Red Wings, has one year left on his current contract and must wait until July 5 to sign and file with the league a contract that starts in the 2014-15 season.

The Russian, a three-times NHL All Star, confirmed the agreement in a posting on Twitter.

“Signed 3 yr. extension. Detroit, glad to be here for 4 more yrs. Thanks to our fans, friends and (owner) Ilitch family,” said Datsyuk who will turn 35 next month.

A three-times winner of the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward and four-times recipient of the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship, Datsyuk is one of the league’s best two-way forwards and was a key cog in the Stanley Cup triumphs of 2002 and 2008.

Datsyuk has amassed 767 points from 779 games with the Red Wings and showed his continued effectiveness last season, registering 15 goals and 34 assists for 49 points from 47 games.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Ed Osmond

