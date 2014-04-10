FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit reach playoffs for 23rd straight season
#Sports News
April 10, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

Detroit reach playoffs for 23rd straight season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 9, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Darren Helm (43) skates with the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins center Brandon Sutter (16) chases during the third period at the CONSOL Energy Center. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Detroit Red Wings extended the longest playoff streak in the NHL as they punched their ticket to the post-season despite a 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The Red Wings needed only a point to reach the playoffs for a 23rd straight season, the last time they failed to make it coming in 1990.

Detroit have had to fight through various injuries this campaign to reach their familiar spot.

Tied with sixth-place Philadelphia on 91 points, the Red Wings (38-27-15) are still battling for positioning with just two games remaining.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney

