Panthers rally to beat Red Wings in overtime

(The Sports Xchange) - Defenseman Brian Campbell’s goal 1:20 into overtime gave the Florida Panthers a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Right winger Reilly Smith also scored for Florida and Campbell had an assist while Florida goaltender Roberto Luongo made 28 saves.

Forward Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit, which have played six overtime games in their past seven, and goalie Petr Mrazek made 30 saves.

Campbell scored from the inside edge of the left circle as the trailer on a 3-on-2 rush. It was his second goal.

Larkin gave Detroit a 1-0 lead 7:12 into the second period. He intercepted center Aleksander Barkov’s pass up the middle, about 10 feet inside the Florida blue line.

Larkin skated in and beat Luongo to the stick side. It was Larkin’s 10th goal, which leads NHL rookies.

Smith tied the game 1-1 with 5:22 left in the third when Campbell’s shot deflected in off Smith. It was his sixth goal of the season.