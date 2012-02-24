Canucks down Red Wings in shootout to halt record

Vancouver Canucks leftwing Alexandre Burrows celebrates his game winning goal in a shoot-out against the Detroit Red Wings during over-time of their NHL hockey game in Detroit, Michigan February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - The Vancouver Canucks halted the Detroit Red Wings’ NHL-record home win streak at 23 games on Thursday after they grabbed a game-tying goal in the dying seconds of the third period and prevailed in the shootout.

Daniel Sedin scored his second goal of the game with a slapshot from the blueline with 16 seconds left in the third period to tie the score at 3-3 with Vancouver goalie Roberto Luongo on the bench in favor of an extra attacker.

After a scoreless overtime period, Alex Burrows faked then quickly pulled the puck to his backhand and lifted a shot over Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard for the only goal of the shootout.

”It’s nice to come in this building and end that streak,“ Burrows said. ”It’s a remarkable streak. At the same time, you want to measure yourself against the top teams in the league.

“For us to come in here and play well and show that we can beat them means a lot. But there’s a lot of work ahead.”

Detroit Red Wings center Darren Helm celebrates his goal next to Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Detroit, Michigan February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The Red Wings held the lead three times in the game, but the Canucks fought back each time.

Vancouver Canucks leftwing Alexandre Burrows (L) celebrates his game winning shoot-out goal against the Detroit Red Wings with teammates rightwing Dale Weise (R) and goalie Roberto Luongo (back L) during over-time of their NHL hockey game in Detroit, Michigan February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Darren Helm, Kyle Quincy and Justin Abdelkader scored for Detroit who were without their leading scorer Pavel Datsyuk who had arthroscopic knee surgery earlier in the week. Cody Hodgson also scored for Vancouver.

Detroit last lost at Joe Louis Arena on November 3rd, a 4-1 defeat by the Calgary Flames.

”It’s beyond impressive,“ Red Wings coach Mike Babcock told reporters of the streak. ”To me, it’s just a real good run for our Red Wings. And it set us up to be in a good situation playoff-wise.

“Now we’ve got to get back to playing again at a high level. This team’s only good if we’re really skating and crisp with the puck, and we weren’t (tonight).”