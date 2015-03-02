FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veteran forward Cole joins Red Wings from Stars
March 2, 2015

Veteran forward Cole joins Red Wings from Stars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Erik Cole (72) tracks the puck during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Detroit Red Wings acquired veteran forward Erik Cole in a multi-player trade with the Dallas Stars on Sunday. On the eve of Monday’s NHL trade deadline, the Red Wings sent two prospects and a draft pick to the last-place Stars in exchange for Cole and a conditional 2015 third-round draft pick. The 36-year-old Cole has 18 goals and 15 assists in 57 games this season. The Red Wings will be hoping his experience, 526 career points and 46 playoff games, will be valuable in the upcoming post-season. Detroit (35-15-11) is currently third in the Atlantic Division, one point behind Tampa Bay. Dallas, who entered Sunday at the bottom of the Central Division, received young defenseman Mattias Backman and center Mattias Janmark in the deal.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
