FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Red Wings' Zetterberg has back surgery, out for eight weeks
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 21, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 4 years ago

Red Wings' Zetterberg has back surgery, out for eight weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sweden's Henrik Zetterberg (40) celebrates his goal with teammates Alexander Steen (20) and Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the second period of their men's preliminary round hockey game against the Czech Republic at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

(Reuters) - Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg, who last week was ruled out of Sweden’s bid for ice hockey glory at the Sochi Olympics with a herniated disc, had back surgery on Friday, the National Hockey League team said.

Zetterberg, who played through pain and scored a goal in Sweden’s 4-2 win over Czech Republic in their opening game at the Winter Games before returning to the United States for treatment, will be re-evaluated after eight weeks.

The 33-year-old center, who had been appointed as Sweden’s ice hockey captain in Sochi, has had recurring back issues for years and suffered a herniated disc last December.

Zetterberg, the Most Valuable Player of the 2008 Stanley Cup playoffs, has missed 13 games during the 2013-14 season due to injury, but leads the Red Wings with 48 points (16 goals and 32 assists) in 45 games.

He is now likely to miss most of Detroit’s stretch run in the regular season. The (26-20-12) Red Wings are fighting for a spot in the playoffs, sitting eighth in the 16-team Eastern Conference.

Sweden, meanwhile, have reached the Sochi Olympics men’s ice hockey final and will take on Canada in a battle for gold on Sunday.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.