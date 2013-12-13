National Hockey League roundup

Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) scores against Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 13 (The Sports Xchange) - Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard has a sprained MCL that will cause him to miss 2-4 weeks of action, Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said, according to the Detroit News.

Howard, who is just 6-8-7 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .910 save percentage, could miss as many as 12 games if he is sidelined the entire four weeks.

Jonas Gustavsson will be the Red Wings’ No. 1 goalie in Howard’s absence, with Petr Mrazek as his backup.

Gustavsson has an 8-1-2 record with a 1.92 goals-against average and .933 save percentage this season.

- - -

Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12) controls the puck against Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban (76) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL announced that Philadelphia Flyers forward Brayden Schenn was fined $2,230.77 for cross-checking Chicago Blackhawks forward Kris Versteeg.

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Kris Versteeg (23) is congratulated by his teammates for scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at the United Center. Rob Grabowski-USA TODAY Sports

The incident occurred at the 13:25 mark of the second period of Wednesday’s game in Chicago. No penalty was assessed on the play.

- - -

Right winger Jamal Mayers, who played in more than 900 NHL games, announced his retirement Friday after 14 seasons.

Mayers, 39, last played in the NHL last season, when he had no goals and two assists in 19 games for the Chicago Blackhawks.