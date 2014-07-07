National Hockey League roundup

Edmonton Oilers defensemen Jeff Petry (2) battles with New York Rangers forward Carl Hagelin (62) in fron of the Edmonton Oilers net during the first period at Rexall Place.Mar 30, 2014; Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Edmonton Oilers agreed to terms with defenseman Jeff Petry on a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Hockey Night in Canada reported Petry will make just under $3.1 million.

The San Jose Sharks announced they have reached an agreement on a three-year contract with restricted free agent forward Tommy Wingels.

While financial details were not disclosed, CSN Bay Area reported on Saturday that the deal is worth $7.4 million, with an average salary cap hit of $2.47 million.

The Nashville Predators signed defenseman Anton Volchenkov to a one-year contract worth $1 million.

Volchenkov, 32, had eight assists and 20 penalty minutes in 56 games for the Devils in 2013-14, his fourth season in New Jersey.

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed forward Corey Tropp to a two-year contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tropp, 24, scored two goals and finished with 11 points in 53 games last season.

The Chicago Blackhawks hired Jimmy Waite as the team’s goaltending coach. Waite appeared in 58 games with the Blackhawks over parts of eight seasons from 1988-97.

“I‘m very excited to come back to the Chicago Blackhawks, the team that drafted me in 1987” said Waite. “I look forward to working with Corey (Crawford) and Antti (Raanta), and to help contribute to the success of this organization.”

Ottawa general manager and executive vice president Bryan Murray was recently diagnosed with cancer. The specific type of cancer was not disclosed.

“Mr. Murray is undergoing further testing and will begin treatment immediately for this condition as prescribed by the team’s doctors in collaboration with specialists,” the team said in a statement. “Mr. Murray’s treatment schedule may require him to be away from the Senators’ office periodically.”

The Vancouver Canucks announced John Weisbrod was hired as the franchise’s Vice President of Player Personnel. Weisbrod was previously the assistant general manager for the Calgary Flames before being fired along with general manager Jay Feaster last December.

Weisbrod and Canucks general manager Jim Benning previously worked together in the scouting department with the Boston Bruins. Weisbrod has also served as the general manager for the NBA’s Orlando Magic.