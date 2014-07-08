National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The San Jose Sharks signed restricted free-agent forward Tommy Wingels to a three-year contract and re-signed forward James Sheppard to a one-year deal on Tuesday.
Financial terms were not disclosed by the team. Wingels’ contract was reported to be worth $7.4 million and Sheppard’s deal is for $1.3 million.
The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Cody Kunyk and signed defenseman Matt Corrente to one-year, two-way contracts Tuesday.
Kunyk, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent in March and made his NHL debut with the Lightning on April 13.
The Ottawa Senators re-signed defenseman Alex Grant to a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Grant was acquired from the Ducks in exchange for forward Andre Petersson on March 5 and sent to Binghamton of the American Hockey League.
Los Angeles Kings forward Kyle Clifford had successful surgery to correct a small wrist fracture.
LAKingsInsider.com reported his recovery time would be 6-8 weeks.
