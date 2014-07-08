National Hockey League roundup

San Jose Sharks center Tommy Wingels (57) attempts to move the puck past Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Staples Center. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports ; Apr 24, 2014; Los Angeles, USA;

(The Sports Xchange) - The San Jose Sharks signed restricted free-agent forward Tommy Wingels to a three-year contract and re-signed forward James Sheppard to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team. Wingels’ contract was reported to be worth $7.4 million and Sheppard’s deal is for $1.3 million.

The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Cody Kunyk and signed defenseman Matt Corrente to one-year, two-way contracts Tuesday.

Kunyk, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent in March and made his NHL debut with the Lightning on April 13.

The Ottawa Senators re-signed defenseman Alex Grant to a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Grant was acquired from the Ducks in exchange for forward Andre Petersson on March 5 and sent to Binghamton of the American Hockey League.

Los Angeles Kings forward Kyle Clifford had successful surgery to correct a small wrist fracture.

LAKingsInsider.com reported his recovery time would be 6-8 weeks.