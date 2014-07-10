National Hockey League roundup

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) steals the puck from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov (26) during the second period in game seven of the Western Conference Final of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center. Jun 1, 2014; Chicago,USA;Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to terms with forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane on eight-year contract extensions that run through the 2022-23 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Each contract is worth $84 million, ESPN.com reported. Toews and Kane previously agreed to matching five-year, $31.5 million extensions in 2009 that were to expire after this coming season.

The New Jersey Devils signed goaltender Cory Schneider to a multi year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Terms of the contract were not released, but The (Bergen) Record reported Schneider’s contract was for seven years at an average annual value of $6 million.

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed defenseman Will Weber to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round (No. 53) of the 2007 draft, Weber, 25, has 10 points (three goals, seven assists), 182 penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating in 123 games with the Springfield Falcons of the American Hockey League.

The St. Louis Blues signed defenseman David Shields to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Shields, 23, dressed in 55 regular-season games for the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves last season, posting a pro career-high 15 points.

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates off the ice after game seven of the Western Conference Final of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center. Jun 1, 2014; Chicago, USA; Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers agreed to terms with goaltender Richard Bachman on a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Bachman, 26, appeared in 52 games for Oklahoma City last season, posting a 26-19-6 record. He also had a .908 save percentage and a 2.99 goals against average, as well as two shutouts.

Nashville Predators restricted free agent defenseman Mattias Ekholm signed a two-year, $2.075 million contract.

The deal will pay him identical $1,037,500 salaries in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The 24-year-old was 12th among NHL rookie blueliners in games played (62) and minutes played (1,042:38) in 2013-14, posting nine points (eight assists).

Goaltender Edward Pasquale signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Financial terms were not released.

The restricted free agent was 17-13-1 with a 2.43 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 31 games with St. John’s of the American Hockey League last season.

Forward Dany Heatley agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, according to reports.

Heatley spent the past three years with the Minnesota Wild, who did not re-sign him after the season. The 33-year-old was in the final year of a seven-year, $45 million contract.