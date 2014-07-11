National Hockey League roundup

Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky (17) controls the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in game six of the first round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nationwide Arena. April 28, 2014; Columbus, OH, USA; Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Columbus Blue Jackets signed center Brandon Dubinsky to a six-year contract extension on Friday.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the deal is worth $35.1 million through the 2020-21 season. That is an average of $5.85 million per season.

Dubinsky still has one year remaining on a four-year contract he signed with the New York Rangers that pays him $4.65 million for this season.

The 28-year-old has 18 goals and 52 assists in 105 games since he was acquired from the Rangers two seasons ago.

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed free agent forward Brenden Morrow to a one-year contract.

Tampa Bay also re-signed forward Richard Panik and signed forward Philippe Paradis. Each received a one-year, two-way contract.

Morrow had 13 goals and 25 points in 71 games with the St. Louis Blues last season.

Panik had three goals and 13 points in 50 games with Tampa Bay last season.

Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky (17) carries the puck ahead of Pittsburgh Penguins center Brandon Sutter (16) during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the CONSOL Energy Center. April 26, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA;Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Anders Lee and defenseman Aaron Ness accepted their qualifying offers from the New York Islanders.

Lee, 24, was New York’s sixth-round pick (No. 152) at the 2009 draft. He had nine goals and five assists in 22 games for the Islanders last season as well as 22 goals and 41 points in 54 games for Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

A second-round pick (No. 40) of the Islanders in 2008, Ness played 20 games last season and had a goal and two assists.

Restricted free agent forward Louis Leblanc signed a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

Leblanc, 23, was acquired by the Ducks from the Montreal Canadiens on June 14 in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2015.

The Arizona Coyotes re-signed forward David Moss to a one-year contract.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Moss recorded 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 79 games with the Coyotes last season.

The Dallas Stars re-signed defenseman Cameron Gaunce to a one-year contract.

Gaunce, 24, skated in nine regular-season games with Dallas this past season. He spent the majority of the season with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.