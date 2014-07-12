FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Hockey League roundup
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 12, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

National Hockey League roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 27, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Sam Reinhart poses for a photo with team officials after being selected as the number two overall pick to the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Buffalo Sabres signed number two overall draft pick Sam Reinhart to a three-year contract on Saturday.

The Sabres also signed forward Jordan Samuels-Thomas to a one-year entry-level contract.

Reinhart, an 18-year-old forward, spent the past four seasons with the Kootenay Ice of the Western Hockey League. In 203 WHL games, he had 101 goals and 254 points. Last season, Reinhart was named WHL Player of the Year and Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year after tying Edmonton Oilers prospect Leon Draisaitl, the number three overall draft pick, for fourth in the league with 105 points.

Samuels-Thomas, 24, was selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the seventh round of the 2009 draft. The Sabres acquired his rights Wednesday from the Winnipeg Jets in a trade for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft.

- - -

The Minnesota Wild signed forward Jordan Schroeder to a two-year contract and defenseman Jonathon Blum to a one-year deal.

Financial terms were not released by the team. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported that both deals are two-way contracts.

Schroeder, 23, had three goals and three assists in 25 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season.

Blum, 25, had one assist in 15 games with the Wild last season.

Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.