National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Buffalo Sabres signed number two overall draft pick Sam Reinhart to a three-year contract on Saturday.

The Sabres also signed forward Jordan Samuels-Thomas to a one-year entry-level contract.

Reinhart, an 18-year-old forward, spent the past four seasons with the Kootenay Ice of the Western Hockey League. In 203 WHL games, he had 101 goals and 254 points. Last season, Reinhart was named WHL Player of the Year and Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year after tying Edmonton Oilers prospect Leon Draisaitl, the number three overall draft pick, for fourth in the league with 105 points.

Samuels-Thomas, 24, was selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the seventh round of the 2009 draft. The Sabres acquired his rights Wednesday from the Winnipeg Jets in a trade for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft.

The Minnesota Wild signed forward Jordan Schroeder to a two-year contract and defenseman Jonathon Blum to a one-year deal.

Financial terms were not released by the team. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported that both deals are two-way contracts.

Schroeder, 23, had three goals and three assists in 25 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season.

Blum, 25, had one assist in 15 games with the Wild last season.