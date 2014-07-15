National Hockey League roundup

Mike Ribeiro (63) celebrates with defenseman Connor Murphy (5), defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) and left wing Martin Erat (10) after scoring a goal in the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Jobing.com Arena. Apr 12, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Nashville Predators signed free agent centers Mike Ribeiro and Derek Roy to one-year contracts on Tuesday. Ribeiro’s deal is worth $1.05 million and Roy will make $1 million next season.

The team also announced the signing of first-round pick Kevin Fiala to a three-year entry-level contract. Fiala, 17, was a finalist for the 2014 Swedish Hockey League Rookie of the Year Award and the 11th overall pick by the Predators last month.

Ribeiro, 34, scored 47 points with 16 goals and 31 assists for the Phoenix Coyotes last season. In 865 career NHL games with Montreal, Dallas, Washington and Phoenix, Ribeiro has scored 656 points.

Roy, 31, scored 37 points in 75 games with the St. Louis Blues last season and is a four-time 60-point, 20-goal scorer. In 666 career NHL games, he has scored 492 points while spending time with Buffalo, Dallas, Vancouver and St. Louis.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that center Sidney Crosby will not require surgery on his injured right wrist.

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported last week that Crosby would have arthroscopic surgery in the coming days after the NHL MVP was hampered during the playoffs. But he sought additional medical advise and it was ultimately determined surgery was not necessary.

Crosby, who scored a league-best 104 points, is not expected to miss any time next season.

The New York Islanders announced defenseman Calvin de Haan signed a three-year deal reported by Newsday to be worth $5.9 million and center Casey Cizikas re-signed for two years at a reported $2.9 million.

It capped a busy day for the Isles’ front office, which also announced that defenseman Matt Donovan and forward Brett Gallant accepted their qualifying offers, and forward Kirill Kabanov was placed on unconditional waivers.

The Minnesota Wild maintained their front-line depth Tuesday by re-signing restricted free agent forward Jason Zucker to a two-year contract.

It’s a two-way deal in the first season and one way in the second, ensuring that Zucker will make the same amount in year two whether he’s playing in the NHL or the American Hockey League.

In 21 games last season, Zucker had four goals and five points. He played in 20 games the previous season for the Wild and also had four goals and five points.

The Carolina Hurricanes hired David Marcoux as their new goaltending coach on Tuesday.

Marcoux is a 25-year coaching veteran whose resume includes six years as goaltending coach for the Calgary Flames from 2003-09, where he helped Miikka Kiprusoff become a Vezina Trophy and Williams Jennings Trophy winner.

The Arizona Coyotes announced that forwards Brandon McMillan and Jordan Szwarz each signed two-way contracts.

McMillan’s contract is for one year and $625,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the American Hockey League and avoids an arbitration hearing. Szwarz’s is for two years, with financial terms unknown.

McMillan, 24, had six goals in 22 games with the Coyotes last season, adding 26 points in 46 games with the Portland Pirates of the AHL. Szwarz, 23, had three goals and 19 penalty minutes in 26 games for the Coyotes last season.

The Washington Capitals signed goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a three-year entry-level contract. Financial details were not disclosed.

Vanecek, 18, was a second-round pick last month after posting a 2.64 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and two shutouts in 38 games with Bili Tygri Liberec of the Czech Republic’s under-20 league last season.

The Columbus Blue Jackets re-signed defenseman Tim Erixon to a one-year contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Erixon, 23, had 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) in 40 games with the Springfield Falcons of the American Hockey League last season.

Originally a first-round pick by the Calgary Flames in 2009, he was acquired by Columbus from the New York Rangers in 2012. Erixon had seven assists and 24 penalty minutes in 51 games with the Rangers and Blue Jackets.