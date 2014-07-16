National Hockey League roundup

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reacts as the New York Rangers celebrate a goal by Rangers center Brian Boyle (not pictured) during the first period in game seven of the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs. May 13, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Sidney Crosby will not require surgery on his injured right wrist, but agent Pat Brisson said surgery is still a possibility if treatment does not work.

“If this treatment works, you avoid surgery and move on,” agent Pat Brisson told the Post-Gazette on Tuesday. “If it doesn‘t, he will have to go that (surgical) route.”

Brisson did not provide specific details on the treatment, but said Crosby will receive injections and determine over the next few weeks whether surgery is necessary.

The Post-Gazette reported last week that Crosby was set to have surgery, and Brisson said that was true until another doctor suggested the injections.

“We scheduled an appointment with another physician and were told (Monday) that with this certain treatment, this may work,” he told the paper. “It’s a form of injection that has been proven to work, but sometimes it doesn’t work.”

Brisson said Crosby’s injury is to the wrist/hand area, and was first suffered in March.

The New York Rangers agreed to terms with free agent forward Matthew Lombardi, the team announced Wednesday.

Lombardi, 32, skated in 46 games with Geneve-Servette of National League A (NLA) in Switzerland this past season, registering 20 goals and 30 assists for 50 points.

The San Jose Sharks and defenseman Jason Demers agreed to two-year contract.

Demers’ contract is worth $3.4 million per season, according to Hockey Night In Canada. Demers, 26, had career highs of five goals and 34 points in 75 games last season.

The Sharks also signed defenseman Taylor Doherty to a one-year contract.

The St. Louis Blues signed forward Benn Ferriero to a one-year, two-way contract.

Florida Panthers center Brandon Pirri (73) skates with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nikolai Kulemin (41) in the first period at BB&T Center. Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Ferriero, 27, played two games with the Vancouver Canucks last season, but spent the majority with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

The Boston Bruins signed forward Jordan Caron to a one-year, one-way contract worth $600,000, according to TVA Sports.

Caron had one goal and two assists in 35 games for the Bruins last season, and the 23-year-old was a restricted free agent.

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Peter Holland to a two-year contract.

Holland, 23, had five goals and 10 points in 39 games with the Maple Leafs last season.

The Florida Panthers and center Brandon Pirri agreed to terms on a two-year contract.

Pirri, 23, had 13 goals and 25 points in 49 games with the Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks last season.

The Winnipeg Jets agreed to terms with forward Carl Klingberg on a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000.

Klingberg, 23, played in three games with the Winnipeg Jets last season.

The Buffalo Sabres announced they re-signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract.

The restricted free agent was given a qualifying offer after splitting last season between the Sabres and the team’s Rochester affiliate in the AHL.

The Los Angeles Kings agreed to terms on a two-year contract with free agent goaltender Jean-Francois Berube.

The 23-year-old appeared in 53 AHL regular-season games in his career, including a career-high 48 games in 2013-14. He posted a 28-17-2 record and three shutouts.