National Hockey League roundup
#Sports News
July 18, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

National Hockey League roundup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Buffalo Sabres left wing Tyler Ennis (63) skates with the puck past Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the second period at TD Garden. Apr 12, 2014; Boston, MA, USA; Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Tyler Ennis to a five-year deal reportedly worth $23 million Thursday. His new salary cap number of $4.6 million will put him behind only Matt Moulson ($5 million) among Buffalo forwards.

Ennis, 24, led the Sabres with a career-high 21 goals last season and finished second on the team with 43 points.

The Minnesota Wild reached agreement Thursday on a one-year, two-way contract with goaltender John Curry.

The 30-year-old Curry played in two games for the Wild last season and posted a 1-0-0 record with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

The Detroit Red Wings announced the re-signing of prospects Mitch Callahan and Andrej Nestrasil to one-year deals.

Callahan, 22, finished second on the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League with 26 goals last season while also making his debut for the Red Wings.

Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
