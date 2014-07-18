National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Tyler Ennis to a five-year deal reportedly worth $23 million Thursday. His new salary cap number of $4.6 million will put him behind only Matt Moulson ($5 million) among Buffalo forwards.
Ennis, 24, led the Sabres with a career-high 21 goals last season and finished second on the team with 43 points.
The Minnesota Wild reached agreement Thursday on a one-year, two-way contract with goaltender John Curry.
The 30-year-old Curry played in two games for the Wild last season and posted a 1-0-0 record with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.
The Detroit Red Wings announced the re-signing of prospects Mitch Callahan and Andrej Nestrasil to one-year deals.
Callahan, 22, finished second on the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League with 26 goals last season while also making his debut for the Red Wings.
