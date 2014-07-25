National Hockey League roundup

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand (63) plays the puck as Montreal Canadiens forward Lars Eller (81) defends during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. May 12, 2014; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Montreal Canadiens and forward Lars Eller agreed to terms on a four-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

No financial details were released, but the Montreal Gazette reported the total value to be $14 million. The signing avoids a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday.

Eller, 25, had 12 goals and 26 points in 77 regular-season games in 2013-14, but he was even better in the Stanley Cup playoffs -- his five goals were second on the team to Rene Bourque’s eight, and his 13 points trailed only defenseman P.K. Subban’s 14.

The Boston Bruins signed defenseman David Warsofsky to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Thursday.

Warsofsky’s salary is worth $600,000 at the NHL level.

Warsofsky appeared in six games for Boston during the 2013-14 season, scoring his first NHL goal against the Senators in Ottawa on Dec. 28 and his first NHL assist on Feb. 8 also against the Senators.

The Bruins hired former Colorado Avalanche head coach Joe Sacco as an assistant coach, the team announced Thursday.

Boston Bruins defensemen David Warsofsky (L) Adam McQuaid stretch during practice ahead of the start of the NHL hockey season in Boston, Massachusetts January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sacco, 45, spent the 2013-14 season as an assistant coach for the Buffalo Sabres. The former NHL forward served as the head coach of the Avalanche from 2009 to 2013, compiling a 130-134-40 record.

During his playing career, Sacco skated in 738 NHL games in 13 seasons with five teams (Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Mighty Ducks, New York Islanders, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers). He registered 94 goals and 119 assists for 213 points.

The New York Islanders and goaltender Kevin Poulin agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Thursday.

The signing avoids a salary arbitration hearing. Financial terms were not released, but Tim Wharnsby of the CBC reported the contract will pay Poulin $650,000 in the NHL and $175,000 in the minors.

Poulin, 24, went 11-16-1 with an .891 save percentage and a 3.29 goals-average against in 28 games for the Islanders last season.

The Calgary Flames signed goaltender Joni Ortio to a two-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

Ortio, a native of Turku, Finland, played 10 games with the Flames during the 2013-14 season. He played in his first NHL game on Feb. 27, stopping 20 of 22 shots, and posted his first NHL win on March 5, stopping 30 of 31 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. He had a 4-5-0 record.