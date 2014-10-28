National Hockey League roundup

Oct 23, 2014; San Jose, CA, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was placed on injured reserve with a fractured finger by the Columbus Blue Jackets, who added goalie Anton Forsberg to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Springfield Falcons.

Bobrovsky was struck by a puck in practice on Monday and is expected to miss up to two weeks. He is 4-4-0 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in eight games this season.

Right winger Tom Wilson was recalled from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League by the Washington Capitals, who reassigned right wing Chris Brown to the AHL.

Wilson missed the Capitals’ first five games this season with a lower-body injury. He appeared in two games with Hershey.

Calgary Flames winger Mason Raymond is listed as week to week after he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder issue.

To take his place on the roster, the Flames activated right winger David Jones before their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night in the Saddledome.