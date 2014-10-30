National Hockey League roundup

Jan 4, 2014; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) skates during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at TD Banknorth Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Detroit Red Wings and hockey legend Gordie Howe remained in guarded condition Wednesday after he suffered a major stroke Sunday morning.

Howe has lost some function on the right side of his body and has difficulty speaking, his daughter, Cathy Purnell, confirmed to ESPN.com.

Howe’s family including his four children -- Marty, Mark, Cathy and Murray -- has gathered in Lubbock, Texas, where they remain by their father’s side.

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug will miss two to three weeks with a broken finger, according to the team.

The injury occurred during the Bruins’ 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Krug has two goals, six points and a plus-2 rating in 11 games this season.

New York Rangers defenseman John Moore received a five-game suspension from the NHL on Wednesday for an illegal check on Minnesota Wild forward Erik Haula.

The suspension is Moore’s second for a check to the head. He was given a two-game banishment for a hit on Montreal Canadiens forward Dale Weise during the 2014 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Dallas Stars reassigned left winger Curtis McKenzie to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

McKenzie, 23, appeared in two games for Dallas, including his NHL debut on Oct. 18 vs. Philadelphia, and did not record a point. In one game with Texas this season, he registered one goal and four shots on net.

The Nashville Predators sent forward Rich Clune to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League after he cleared waivers Wednesday.

The Predators also activated forward Matt Cullen from injured reserve in advance of Wednesday night’s game at Edmonton. Cullen suffered an upper-body injury Sept. 24.

Clune has appeared in one game for Nashville this season and 120 career NHL games since 2009-10, amassing 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and 305 penalty minutes.