National Hockey League roundup

Jan 6, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Mark Letestu (55) clears the puck in front of New York Rangers left wing Rick Nash (61) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Columbus Blue Jackets placed center Mark Letestu and defenseman James Wisniewski on injured reserve Thursday and brought up centers Sean Collins and Brian Gibbons from the Springfield Falcons of the AHL.

Detroit Red Wings forward Stephen Weiss returned from Grand Rapids to be evaluated for a groin injury.

Weiss, who signed a five-year, $24.9 million contract in 2013, played only 26 games last season while dealing with a sports hernia. He was shipped to the Red Wings’ AHL affiliate for conditioning and left Wednesday night’s game with an apparent groin injury and did not practice Thursday morning.

The Dallas Stars activated forward Valeri Nichushkin from injured reserve Thursday and assigned him to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League for a conditioning assignment.

Nichushkin, the 10th overall pick in the 2013 draft, has missed the last seven games with a lower-body injury suffered Oct. 11 at Nashville. He has played in two games this season.

The Calgary Flames placed center Mikael Backlund on injured reserve and recalled forward Michael Ferland from the Adirondack Flames of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Oct 17, 2014; Columbus, OH, USA; Calgary Flames center Matt Stajan (18) battles for the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman James Wisniewski (21) during the third period at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Backlund missed most of training camp with an abdominal strain, but he had played the first 11 games -- tallying four points, including an overtime winning goal. He is considered week-to-week.

The Minnesota Wild recalled forward Stephane Veilleux from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League and reassigned defenseman Stu Bickel to Iowa on Thursday.

Veilleux, 32, has tallied 12 penalty minutes and 10 shots in seven games with Iowa this season.

The Los Angeles Kings recalled forward David Van der Gulik from the Manchester Monarchs of the AHL on Thursday.

Van der Gulik, 31, had played in five games for the Monarchs this season, scoring two goals.

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled defenseman Stuart Percy from the American Hockey League on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Percy has played in seven games with the Maple Leafs this season and has three assists and two penalty minutes. His three points came in his first three NHL games, a franchise record.