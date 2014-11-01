National Hockey League roundup

Oct 30, 2014; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks player Alexandre Burrows (14) checks Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher (11) during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The NHL suspended Vancouver Canucks forward Alexandre Burrows for three games, without pay, for a late, illegal check to the head of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin on Thursday, the league announced Friday.

The incident occurred at 8:23 of the second period. No penalty was called on the play at the time, and Emelin later returned to the game.

Burrows, who has never been suspended previously, has two goals and four assists in 10 games this season.

- -

Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said forward Stephen Weiss will be put on injured reserve to open up a spot on the roster for forward Johan Franzen, MLive.com reported.

Franzen, who has two goals and three assists in four games this season, has been sidelined with a groin injury since Oct. 17, but he is expected to return for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Weiss suffered a groin injury Wednesday while on a conditioning stint with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. He played one NHL game this season, and had no shots on goal in that Oct. 18 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

- -

The Buffalo Sabres returned forward Sam Reinhart to Kootenay of the Western Hockey League.

The Sabres were allowed to play Reinhart, the second pick of the 2014 draft, in nine games before deciding whether to keep him beyond his 10th game and start the clock on his three-year, entry-level contract, or return him to junior hockey. He played his ninth game Thursday night against the Boston Bruins.

- -

The Tampa Bay Lightning reassigned forward Cedric Paquette to Syracuse of the American Hockey League.

Paquette, 21, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, recording five penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 199-pounder made his season debut on Oct. 24 in Winnipeg.

- -

The Chicago Blackhawks reassigned goaltender Scott Darling to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Darling, 25, appeared in three games with Chicago, posting a 2-1-0 record, .933 save percentage and 1.98 goals-against average.

- -

The Winnipeg Jets reassigned forward Patrice Cormier to St. John’s of the American Hockey League.

Cormier, 24, did not appear in any games with the Jets since being recalled on Oct. 25.

- -

After a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Flyers announced the signing of 6-foot-1, 200 pound defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo.

The 31-year-old most recently played with the St. Louis Blues, scoring a goal and three assists in 25 games last season.

- -

The Los Angeles Kings returned RW David Van der Gulik to AHL Manchester after recalling him from there on Thursday.

- -

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Joffrey Lupul fell in practice on Thursday and suffered a broken hand. He is out indefinitely, the club said.

- -

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno returned to the lineup after missing one game with a stiff neck. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher last Sunday in Staples Center after colliding with an NHL official.