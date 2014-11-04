National Hockey League roundup

Nov 1, 2014; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Andrew Ference (21) and Vancouver Canucks center Shawn Matthias (27) battle for the puck during the third period at Rexall Place. Vancouver Canucks won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Edmonton Oilers defenseman Andrew Ference was suspended three games without pay Monday for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Zack Kassian.

The incident occurred at 14:03 of the second period Saturday night in Vancouver. Ference was assessed a minor penalty for illegal check to the head. Kassian was not injured on the play.

- -

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled center Sam Carrick and defenseman Stuart Percy from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

- -

The New Jersey Devils recalled right winger Steve Bernier and assigned left winger Reid Boucher to Albany of the AHL.

Goaltender Scott Clemmensen was expected to be placed on waivers and assigned to Albany if he clears.

- -

Anaheim Ducks right winger Corey Perry, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin were named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of October on Monday.

The NHL also announced that Los Angeles Kings left winger Tanner Pearson, who led all rookies with seven goals and nine points in 11 games, was named Rookie of the Month for October.

- -

The Dallas Stars reassigned defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

Jokipakka, 23, made his NHL debut with Dallas on Oct. 24 at New Jersey and has skated in three games, registering two shots.

- -

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated left wing Boone Jenner off injured reserve, recalled defenseman Frederic St. Denis from the Springfield Falcons and placed center Artem Anisimov and defenseman Cody Goloubef on IR.