National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Anaheim Ducks could lose goaltender John Gibson for up to six weeks after he sustained a groin injury during warmups before Sunday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The 21-year-old was scratched from his start against the Avalanche. He is 2-2-0 this season in four games with a .927 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average.

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated left winger Matt Calvert off injured reserve and assigned center Sean Collins to the Springfield Falcons of the American Hockey Association on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards also said defenseman Ryan Murray had a setback and would sit out Tuesday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Murray has missed seven games this season with a knee injury.

The Tampa Bay Lightning called up forward Cedric Paquette from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League on Tuesday for his second stint with the team.

The 21-year-old Paquette saw action in four games for the Lightning last month and had five penalty minutes. He has played just six career games in the NHL, posting one assist and the five penalty minutes.