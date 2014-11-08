FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Hockey League roundup
#Sports News
November 8, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

National Hockey League roundup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) reaches for the puck against Vancouver Canucks forward Nicklas Jensen (46) during the third period at Rogers Arena. The Colorado Avalanche won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Vancouver Canucks recalled winger Nicklas Jensen from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Jensen scored four goals in his last seven games for Utica. Canucks Forwards Tom Sestito and Zack Kassian are out with injuries.

New York Rangers center Derek Stepan is scheduled to make his regular-season debut on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, coach Alain Vigneault said on the Rangers website Friday.

Stepan missed the first 12 games due to a fractured fibula.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson began his three-game suspension Friday for his high hit to the head of Carolina left wing Jiri Tlusty on Tuesday. Johnson was replaced by James Wisniewski, who had missed the last three games with a broken finger.

New Jersey Devils right wing Jordin Tootoo returned Friday after missing seven games with a foot injury.

Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
