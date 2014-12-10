National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Anaheim Ducks signed goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov to a one-year contract through the end of this season and also announced Tuesday that forward Corey Perry will miss three to four weeks with a knee injury.

In 457 career games, Bryzgalov, has a 220-158-53 record with 34 shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

Perry, the league’s most valuable player in 2011, was injured by a low hip check from Minnesota Wild defenseman Keith Ballard during the Ducks’ 5-4 win on Friday night.

- -

Center Brandon Dubinsky was activated form injured reserve Tuesday by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Dubinsky missed 26 games due to abdominal surgery.

- -

Forward Jeremy Morin was assigned to the Rockford IceHogs from the Chicago Blackhawks for a conditioning assignment.

Morin reportedly gave the team a “play me or trade me” ultimatum over the weekend. This could be the team’s response.

- -

New York Islanders forward Anders Lee was fined $2,286.29 for elbowing St. Louis defenseman Carl Gunnarsson during the second period of the Blues’ 6-4 win on Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and represents a half-day’s salary.

- -

The Chicago Blackhawks activated forward Patrick Sharp from injured reserve and sent forward Joakim Nordstrom to Rockford of the American Hockey League before Tuesday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils.

Sharp, 32, has missed more than a month while recovering from a lower-body injury since he was sidelined after a Nov. 4 game against the Montreal Canadiens.