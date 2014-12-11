National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Minnesota Wild defenseman Keith Ballard was released from the hospital Wednesday after suffering facial fractures and a concussion against the New York Islanders.

The team said Ballard, 32, is out indefinitely.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Marco Scandella faced a hearing Wednesday with the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson.

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated defenseman Cody Goloubef off injured reserve and loaned him to the American Hockey League’s Springfield Falcons on a conditioning assignment.

Goloubef, 24, collected two penalty minutes in three games this season with the Blue Jackets before suffering a knee injury on Nov. 1.

The Boston Bruins assigned defenseman David Warsofsky to the Providence Bruins of American Hockey League.

Warsofsky has competed in four games for Boston this season, picking up one assist.

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled defenseman Stuart Percy from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Percy, 21, has played eight games with the Maple Leafs this season, registering three assists and two penalty minutes.

The Arizona Coyotes recalled defenseman David Schlemko from the Portland Pirates of the AHL on Wednesday.

Schlemko, 27, was sent to Portland on Dec. 5 and tallied one goal and three assists with the Pirates.