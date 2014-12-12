National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas forward Ryan Garbutt was suspended for three games for slew-footing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien during the Stars’ 5-2 loss on Tuesday night, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday.

Garbutt was whistled for a tripping minor at 12:17 of the third period. According to terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the suspension will cost him $65,853.66.

- -

The St. Louis Blues activated defenseman Jay Bouwmeester from injured reserve and placed defenseman Carl Gunnarsson on IR.

Bouwmeester, 31, has two points and eight penalty minutes in 20 games this season. The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder missed the past eight games with a lower-body injury.

- -

The Anaheim Ducks made a series of roster moves on Thursday before beginning a road trip, activating goaltender Jason LaBarbera and assigning forward Dany Heatley to the American Hockey League on a long-term injury conditioning loan.

- -

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Stuart Percy was assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Percy, 21, played in nine games with the Marlies earlier this season but has not registered a point. He appeared in eight games with the Maple Leafs, registering three assists and two penalty minutes.

- -

The Detroit Red Wings recalled defenseman Xavier Ouellet from Grand Rapids of the AHL on Thursday after defenseman Danny DeKeyser apparently was injured in Wednesday night’s shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Red Wings also placed forward Justin Abdelkader on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 30.

- -

The Calgary Flames activated forward Joe Colborne from injured reserve and assigned forward Michael Ferland to the Adirondack Flames of the American Hockey League.

Colborne had eight assists in 11 games before missing 18 games due to a wrist injury.

- -

The Dallas Stars recalled forward Travis Morin from Texas of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Jamie Oleksiak to the AHL team on Thursday.

Morin is tied for fourth in the AHL with 24 points in 23 games this season. He has played in seven NHL games during his career and has one assist.