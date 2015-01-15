National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Toronto Marlies forward Brad Ross was suspended 20 games for violating the American Hockey League’s substance abuse program.

Ross, 22, was Toronto’s second-round pick in 2010. He has seven points in 21 games for the Marlies this season while primarily playing on the third and fourth lines.

The Arizona Coyotes traded goaltender Devan Dubnyk to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for a third-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Dubnyk had a 9-5-2 record with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in 19 games for the Coyotes this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno and Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews were named team captains for the 2015 Honda NHL All-Star Game.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter will have a hearing Wednesday for an elbow to Pittsburgh Penguins forward Steve Downie during a game on Tuesday night.

Suter was not penalized on the play at 4:24 of the second period. Downie left the game in Pittsburgh and did not return. The Penguins won 7-2.

The Calgary Flames recalled center Drew Shore from the Adirondack Flames of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Shore, who was acquired by the Flames in a trade on Jan. 9, was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the second round (44th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft.