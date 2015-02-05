NHL-National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban was fined $2,000 as supplementary discipline for diving/embellishment, the NHL announced Wednesday.

NHL Rule 64 is designed to penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties.

- -

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who was hit in the throat with a puck Saturday, was expected to sit out Wednesday night when the Rangers played the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden.

Lundqvist was hit on a shot by Carolina’s Brad Malone on Saturday but stayed in the game and finished with 31 saves.

- -

The Rangers recalled goaltender Mackenzie Skapski from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

Skapski, 20, has appeared in 24 games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 12-7-3 record, 2.38 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and two shutouts.

- -

The Washington Capitals recalled defenseman Cameron Schilling from the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

Schilling, 26, has appeared in two NHL games with the Capitals. He made his NHL debut on March 12, 2013, and skated in one game with Washington last season.

- -

The Calgary Flames recalled defenseman Corey Potter from the Adirondack Flames of the AHL.

Potter, a native of Lansing, Mich., has played 25 games for Adirondack this season, recording 10 assists and 18 penalty minutes. He has played in 123 NHL games, netting eight goals and 24 assists, with 53 penalty minutes.

- -

The Chicago Blackhawks reassigned forward Dennis Rasmussen to the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.

Rasmussen, 24, has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 44 games with Rockford this season. The Vasteras, Sweden, native signed on June 10, 2014.

- -

The Nashville Predators reassigned goaltender Marek Mazanec to the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL.

Mazanec, 23, is 13-8-3 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .909 save percentage for Milwaukee this season. He has played in two games for the Predators, going 0-1.

- -

The Toronto Maple Leafs reassigned defenseman Petter Granberg to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Granberg, 22, has played in three games for the Maple Leafs this season without recording a point. He has collected seven points (one goal, six assists) in 28 games with the Marlies.