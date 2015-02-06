National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Winnipeg Jets placed forward Evander Kane on injured reserve and recalled forward Patrice Cormier from St. John’s of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Kane has been playing with an undisclosed injury, coach Paul Maurice said. Kane was scratched Tuesday from the Jets’ game against the Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg’s fifth straight loss.

In 37 games this season, Kane had 10 goals and 22 points.

- -

The Dallas Stars placed forward Travis Moen on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and recalled right wing Brett Ritchie from the Texas Stars of the AHL.

Moen’s move to IR is retroactive to Jan. 31. The reason for the move was unclear, but Moen was hit in the eye with a hockey stick several games ago.

- -

The Edmonton Oilers placed defenseman Niki Nikitin on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Martin Marincin from the Oklahoma City Barons of AHL.

Nikitin suffered a shoulder injury last Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

- -

The Calgary Flames sent forwards Sven Baertschi and Markus Granlund to Adirondack of the AHL.

Baertschi has played in 15 games for the Flames this season, logging four assists and six penalty minutes. Granlund has five goals and eight assists in 33 games for the Flames this season.

- -

The Arizona Coyotes recalled forward Alex Bolduc from the Portland Pirates of the AHL.

Bolduc, 29, has 30 points and 69 penalty minutes in 37 games with the Pirates this season, and leads the team with 13 goals and 17 assists.