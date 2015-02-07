National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will miss at least three weeks with a vascular injury, the team said.

Lundqvist sustained the injury against the Carolina Hurricanes last Saturday.

In a statement Friday, the Rangers said: “Henrik Lundqvist suffered a vascular injury on Saturday. We have been conferring with leading medical experts to ensure the best possible care. Henrik will remain sidelined at least three weeks, until he is re-evaluated and we have completed the process of conferring with the medical experts.”

Lundqvist was hit in the throat by a shot in the second period against the Hurricanes. He received treatment from the Rangers’ medical staff but stayed in the game. He had 31 saves in the Rangers’ 4-1 victory but said afterward that he felt lightheaded and was experiencing headaches for the remainder of the game.

- - -

Winnipeg Jets left winger Evander Kane has opted for season-ending shoulder surgery.

Mired in controversy after being a healthy scratch for the game Tuesday in Vancouver, Kane is expected to be out four to six months.

Coach Paul Maurice called it a “coach’s decision” not to play Kane in the speedy winger’s hometown. But reports now suggest a locker room incident is likely to blame for his absence Tuesday.

Kane apparently arrived at the rink in a track suit, against team policy, and his clothes were dumped into a tub by teammate Dustin Byfuglien, prompting Kane to leave the arena and not return.

Winnipeg placed Kane on the injured-reserve list Thursday.

- - -

Minnesota Wild forward Matt Cooke underwent sports hernia surgery in St. Louis and is expected to miss six weeks.

It was reported earlier that the surgery would be season-ending, but Cooke now could be back on the ice in March.

The 36-year-old Cook has played in 36 games this season, recording four goals and four assists.

- - -

The Dallas Stars recalled goaltender Anders Lindback from his conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

Dallas also reassigned goaltender Jussi Rynnas to Texas.

Lindback, 26, has a 2-7-0 record with an .875 save percentage and a 3.79 goals-against average in nine appearances with Dallas this season.

Rynnas, 27, has appeared in two games with Dallas this season, posting an 0-1-0 record with a .841 save percentage and a 4.57 goals-against average.

- - -

The Washington Capitals recalled goaltender Philipp Grubauer from the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

Grubauer, 23, has appeared in 19 games with Washington, posting a 6-6-5 record with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

The Capitals also reassigned center Andre Burakovsky to Hershey.