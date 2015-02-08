National Hockey League roundup

Jan 15, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Evander Kane (9) skates past Dallas Stars goalie Anders Lindback (29) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Kane scores a short-handed goal in the third. The Jets defeated the Stars 2-1. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Winnipeg Jets forward Evander Kane underwent left shoulder surgery on Saturday, according to TSN.

Kane, who is expected to be out four to six months, had 10 goals and 22 points this season. He was limited to just 37 games due to a knee injury and suspension.

Kane, 23, opted for the season-ending shoulder surgery this week after he reportedly was mired in controversy that left him a healthy scratch for Tuesday’s game in Vancouver.

Head coach Paul Maurice called it a “coach’s decision” not to play Kane in the left winger’s hometown. But reports now suggest a locker room incident was likely to blame for his absence.

Kane apparently arrived at the rink in a track suit, against team policy, and his clothes were dumped into a tub by teammate Dustin Byfuglien, prompting Kane to leave the arena and not return.

Winnipeg placed Kane on the injured-reserve list Thursday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled defenseman Petter Granberg and goaltender Antoine Bibeau from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League in emergency moves.

Granberg, 22, has yet to record a point in three games with the Maple Leafs this season.

Bibeau, 20, has appeared in 20 games with the Marlies this season, posting a record of 8-7-5 with a 2.58 goals against average.

The Washington Capitals recalled center Andre Burakovsky from the Hershey Bears and reassigned goaltender Philipp Grubauer to the AHL club.

Burakovsky, 19, has 19 points in 40 games with the Capitals this season, and ranks ninth among NHL rookies with 12 assists.

Grubauer, 23, has appeared in 20 career games with Washington, posting a 2.44 goals-against average with a .924 save percentage.

New York Rangers center Derek Stepan was scratched from Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators because of flu-like symptoms. Stepan is the team leader in assists with 25.