National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The San Jose Sharks acquired veteran goaltender Evgeni Nabokov from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday in exchange for future considerations.

The Sharks said Nabokov, who ranks 18th all-time in the NHL for wins, 17th for shutouts and 25th for games played, will make an announcement regarding the future of his career on Wednesday.

- -

The Boston Bruins recalled goaltender Niklas Svedberg from his conditioning loan to the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

Svedberg went 3-1-0 during his conditioning stint in Providence, posting a 2.76 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.

- -

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed defenseman Ryan Murray on injured reserve.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Murray is expected to miss four to six weeks due to a high-ankle sprain suffered during Friday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues.

- -

The Philadelphia Flyers recalled goaltender Anthony Stolarz from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.

Stolarz, 21, will join the Flyers in Montreal in time for their Tuesday night game against the Canadiens.

- -

The St. Louis Blues assigned forward Ty Rattie to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

Rattie, 22, has dressed in five games for the Blues this season, including Feb. 5 against Buffalo when he posted his first career NHL point -- an assist.

- -

The Arizona Coyotes recalled goaltender Mike McKenna from the Portland Pirates of the AHL and assigned goaltender Louis Domingue to Portland.

The 31-year-old McKenna has registered an 18-14-2 record with a 2.09 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in 35 games with the Pirates this season.

- -

The Detroit Red Wings assigned defenseman Xavier Ouellet to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL.

Ouellet has appeared in 25 games with the Red Wings over the past two seasons, totaling two goals and one assist.

- -

The Washington Capitals reassigned defenseman Cameron Schilling to the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

Schilling, 26, has appeared in three NHL games with the Capitals. He made his 2014-15 season debut on Friday against Anaheim.