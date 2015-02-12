National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Buffalo Sabres acquired forward Evander Kane as part of a blockbuster trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

The trade also sends defenseman Zach Bogosian to Buffalo for a package that includes defenseman Tyler Myers, forward Drew Stafford, two prospects and a first-round pick.

- -

The Dallas Stars acquired goaltender Jhonas Enroth from Buffalo in exchange for goalie Anders Lindback and a conditional third-round selection in the 2016 draft.

Enroth, 26, was 13-21-2 with Buffalo this season, including a 3.27 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. Lindback, 26, was 2-8-0 with Dallas, including a 3.71 GAA and an. 875 save percentage.

- -

The Stars reassigned right winger Brett Ritchie to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League and recalled Texas forward Curtis McKenzie.

Ritchie, 21, has posted four points (three goals) and a plus-2 rating in 10 games with Dallas this season. McKenzie, 23, has played in 14 games for Dallas this season, scoring one goal.

- -

Goaltender Evgeni Nabokov announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the NHL.

Nabokov, 39, spent 10 of those 14 years with the San Jose Sharks, setting a club record by appearing in 563 games. His 293 wins are also a club record.

- -

The Arizona Coyotes claimed forward Mark Arcobello off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Arcobello has recorded 15 points (eight goals) and 14 penalty minutes in 50 games this season with the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators and Penguins.

- -

The Chicago Blackhawks activated forward Kris Versteeg from injured reserve and assigned forward Joakim Nordstrom to the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.

Versteeg has been out with a hand injury since he blocked a shot during the third period of the 2015 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Day.

- -

The Minnesota Wild reassigned forward Brett Sutter to its AHL affiliate in Iowa.

Sutter, 27, was recalled by Minnesota on Tuesday and registered two hits in 10:31 of ice time in the Wild’s 2-1 overtime loss at Winnipeg.

- -

The Los Angeles Kings recalled defenseman Derek Forbort from the Manchester Monarchs of the AHL.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound native of Duluth, Minn., has appeared in 46 games this season with Manchester, recording 11 points (two goals) and 37 penalty minutes.

- -

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled defenseman Petter Granberg from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Granberg, 22, has been held pointless in three games with the Maple Leafs this season. He has played 29 games with the Marlies, collecting seven points (six assists) and 18 penalty minutes.

- -

The Tampa Bay Lightning called up forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

The 22-year-old Russian native has played in 25 games for the Lightning this season and has three goals and seven points.