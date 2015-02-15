National Hockey League roundup

Feb 13, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) skates against the Florida Panthers during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Seguin leaves the game with an injury. The Stars shut out the Panthers 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Dallas Stars placed forwards Tyler Seguin (lower body) and Patrick Eaves (concussion) on injured reserve on Saturday.

Both were injured in Friday night’s 2-0 win over the Florida Panthers, along with right winger Ales Hemsky.

Seguin, the NHL’s second-leading scorer, had to be helped off the ice after Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov upended him near the Panthers blue line with 6:55 remaining in regulation.

The Stars announced later that Seguin would miss three to six weeks with a knee injury.

Eaves left the ice with assistance 51 seconds later after being struck in the right side of the head by a wrist shot from Stars rookie defenseman John Klingberg.

Kulikov was suspended indefinitely Saturday pending an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for the clipping incident against Seguin.

- - -

The Detroit Red Wings sent defenseman Jakub Kindl to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment.

The 28-year-old Kindl has been sidelined since Dec. 27 when he suffered an elbow injury while playing for the Red Wings.

Kindl has played in 28 games for the Red Wings this season and has two goals, seven assists and 14 penalty minutes.

- - -

The Arizona Coyotes assigned forward Brendan Shinnimin to the Portland Pirates of the AHL.

Shinnimin, 24, has recorded one assist and eight penalty minutes in 11 games with the Coyotes this season.