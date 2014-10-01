National Hockey League roundup

Sep 21, 2014; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets won 4-3 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The sale of a minority stake in the New York Islanders to Scott Malkin and Jonathan Ledecky from Charles Wang was unanimously approved at the National Hockey League’s Board of Governors meetings Tuesday.

Ledecky and Malkin will transition into a majority interest in two years, with Wang staying as the majority owner in the meantime.

Forward Boone Jenner could miss more than a month after a puck struck his left hand, the latest in a string of direct hits for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first line.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen told The Columbus Dispatch that the 21-year-old could be out a significant amount of time.

The Nashville Predators signed restricted free-agent right winger Taylor Beck to a one-year, $550,000 contract on Tuesday, the team announced.

The 23-year-old has played in 23 NHL games the past two seasons with the Predators and has seven points (three goals, four assists).

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jonathan Druin is targeting the regular-season opener for his return from a fractured right thumb.

Druin, injured in training camp, was given a projected return date of 3-4 weeks. The Oct. 9 opener is exactly three weeks removed from the Sept. 18 injury.

The Buffalo Sabres waived veteran forward Matt Ellis and sent former first-round draft pick Joel Armia to the minor leagues on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Ellis played in 50 games for the Sabres last season and had four goals and six points. The 20-year-old Armia scored 27 points in 54 games in the American Hockey League and added three goals and six points in the playoffs last season.

The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forwards Cody Bass and Pierre-Cedric Labrie to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League after both cleared waivers.

The moves indicate that 6-foot-4, 212-pound Brandon Mashinter is close to locking up a roster spot as the Blackhawks seek a physical presence to replace Brandon Bollig on the fourth line from last season.

The Edmonton Oilers signed winger Vladimir Tkachev to a three-year entry-level contract.

Tkachev, 18, has three assists and a plus-three rating in three preseason games this year. He played in two games with Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League last season.