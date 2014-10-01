FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Hockey League roundup
October 1, 2014

National Hockey League roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 21, 2014; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets won 4-3 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner underwent surgery Wednesday on a broken hand and is expected to be sidelined approximately five weeks

Jenner suffered the injury when he was struck by a puck in practice on Sunday.

- -

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was scheduled to play in his first preseason game Wednesday night at the Detroit Red Wings.

It will be Crosby’s first game since the Penguins were eliminated by the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference second round last season.

- -

The New York Rangers reassigned nine players from their training camp roster on Wednesday.

Players reassigned to Hartford of the American Hockey League were: defensemen Conor Allen, Mat Bodie, Tommy Hughes and Petr Zamorsky, left winger Chris Bourque, centers Ryan Bourque and Nick Tarnasky, right winger Danny Kristo and goalie Jason Missiaen.

- -

The Dallas Stars reduced their training camp roster by two players Wednesday.

Defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka and right winger Brett Ritchie have been loaned to Texas of the American Hockey League.

- -

The Minnesota Wild recalled forwards Tyler Graovac, Zack Phillips and Joel Rechlicz and defensemen Jonathon Blum and Justin Falk from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

