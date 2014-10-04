National Hockey League roundup

Boston Bruins' Johnny Boychuk celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period in Game 4 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey series in Boston, Massachusetts, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Winslow Townson

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Islanders acquired defenseman Johnny Boychuk from the Boston Bruins on Saturday in exchange for three draft picks.

The Islanders will give the Bruins’ second-round picks in 2015 and 2016, and a conditional third-round pick in 2015.

Boychuk, 30, had five goals, 18 assists, 45 penalty minutes and had a plus-31 rating with Boston last season. He gives the Islanders’ blue line some added size at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds.

The Bruins will acquire the conditional draft pick if the Islanders trade Boychuk to an Eastern Conference team during this season.

In 321 regular season NHL games -- four with the Colorado Avalanche and 317 with the Bruins -- Boychuk has 19 goals and 56 assists. He skated in all 25 games during the Bruins’ Stanley Cup championship run in 2011 and had three goals and six assists.

The Islanders agreed to terms with forward Joshua Ho-Sang on a three-year, entry-level contract. Ho-Sang, 18, was taken number 28 overall in the draft earlier this year.

- - -

The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to terms with forward Daniel Carcillo on a one-year contract.

The 2013 Stanley Cup champion had four goals and 10 assists in 51 regular-season games with Chicago from 2011-13. He added one assist in four playoff games last year.

Carcillo, 29, split last season between the Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers, combining for four goals and an assist. He added two goals in eight Stanley Cup playoff games with the Rangers.

The Blackhawks also acquired defensemen T.J. Brennan and Ville Pokka and the rights to restricted free agent goaltender Anders Nilsson from the Islanders in exchange for defenseman Nick Leddy and goaltender Kent Simpson.

- - -

The Winnipeg Jets re-assigned forward Eric Tangradi to St. John’s of the AHL.

- - -

The St. Louis Blues assigned goaltender Matt Climie to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL and released forward Paul Bissonnette from his professional tryout.

- - -

The Arizona Coyotes released defenseman Matt Smaby from his pro-tryout agreement.