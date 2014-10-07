National Hockey League roundup

Apr 26, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) and center Ryan Johansen (19) celebrate a goal by Jenner against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the CONSOL Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Columbus Blue Jackets and restricted free agent center Ryan Johansen agreed to terms on a three-year, $12 million contract Monday.

The signing ends a holdout that dragged more than two weeks into training camp.

The New York Rangers acquired forward Joey Crabb from the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenseman Steven Kampfer and forward Andrew Yogan.

Crabb, 31, split last season between the Panthers and San Antonio of the American Hockey League.

Kampfer, 26, has registered seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 61 career NHL games with Boston and Minnesota. Yogan, 22, split last season between Hartford of the AHL and Greenville of the ECHL.

The Washington Capitals signed free agent forward Liam O‘Brien to a three-year, entry-level contract.

O‘Brien, 20, registered 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) and 148 penalty minutes in 68 games with Rouyn-Noranda of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League during the 2013-14 season.

The Buffalo Sabres assigned forward Mikhail Grigorenko to Rochester of the American Hockey League. Forward Zac Dalpe was placed on waivers with the purpose of sending him to Rochester.

The Chicago Blackhawks assigned defensemen T.J. Brennan and Ville Pokka to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday.

The team’s active roster was reduced to 24 players, including 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

The Minnesota Wild signed free agent forward Ryan Carter to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Carter, 31, had seven goals and three assists as well as 35 penalty minutes in 62 games with the New Jersey Devils in 2013-14.

The Toronto Maple Leafs reduced their training camp roster by four players on Monday.

Forwards Frazer McLaren and Colton Orr, and defenseman Korbinian Holzer were placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies. In addition, forward William Nylander will be reassigned.

The Montreal Canadiens released veteran defenseman Francis Bouillon. In 52 games with the Canadiens in 2013-14, Bouillon, 38, totaled six points (two goals, four assists).

The Colorado Avalanche made four moves to reduce their roster to 25 players Monday.

Left winger Andrew Agozzino and right winger Borna Rendulic were reassigned to Lake Erie of the American Hockey League. Centers Ben Street and Tomas Vincour were placed on injured non-roster list.

The San Jose Sharks assigned defenseman Taylor Fedun to Worcester of the American Hockey League.

The Anaheim Ducks assigned goaltender Jason LaBarbera to Norfolk of the American Hockey League to reduce their roster to 26 players Monday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning reduced their training camp roster by three.

The players assigned to Syracuse were forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Cedric Paquette and defenseman Luke Witkowski.