National Hockey League roundup

Feb 28, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) during practice the day before a Stadium Series hockey game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Grabowski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin is hoping to play in Thursday night’s season opener against the Anaheim Ducks after missing more than two weeks of preseason camp with an undisclosed injury.

Malkin said it’s a minor problem and gave himself a 50/50 chance of playing in the first game. The former NHL MVP skated with the team for the first time Tuesday.

- -

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be missing two more players because of injuries for their opener on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Coach Todd Richards said Tuesday that center Brandon Dubinsky was placed on injured reserve with a lower body injury. Defenseman Ryan Murray is still recovering from minor offseason surgery and also is on injured reserve.

- -

The New Jersey Devils signed forward Jordin Tootoo to a one-year, one-way contract on Tuesday.

Tootoo joined the Devils for a tryout this fall after the Detroit Red Wings bought out the final year of a three-year, $5.7 million contract.

- -

The Winnipeg Jets sent veteran goaltender Peter Budaj to the St. John’s IceCaps of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

The Jets acquired the 32-year-old Budaj and forward Patrick Holland on Sunday in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens for forward Eric Tangradi.

- -

Right winger Brian Gionta was named Buffalo Sabres captain for the 2014-15 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Defenseman Josh Gorges and forward Matt Moulson were selected as the team’s alternate captains.

- -

The St. Louis Blues finalized their 23-man roster for opening night by assigning defensemen Chris Butler and Petteri Lindbohm and forward Dmitrij Jaskin to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

The Blues also sent forward Robby Fabbri back to juniors with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League.

- -

The Chicago Blackhawks placed forward Brandon Mashinter on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 1 and reached the 23-man roster limit on Tuesday before the start of the regular season.

Among the players making the team were rookie defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and Kyle Cuminskey.