National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a six-year contract extension, the team announced Sunday.

According to multiple reports the deal is worth $25 million.

In two games this season, the 21-year-old Brodin has an assist and a plus-5 rating while averaging 22:25 of ice time. He has 10 goals and 21 assists with a plus-8 rating in 126 career regular season NHL games with Minnesota.

Brodin set career highs with 79 games played, eight goals, 11 assists and 19 points last season.

He led all rookies in ice time (23:12) in 2012-13 and was named to the 2013 NHL All-Rookie Team. He finished fourth in the Calder Memorial Trophy voting, first amongst rookie defensemen.

- - -

The Boston Bruins recalled forward Seth Griffith from Providence of the AHL and assigned forward Craig Cunningham to Providence.

- - -

The Dallas Stars recalled left wing Curtis McKenzie from Texas of the AHL.

- - -

The Arizona Coyotes assigned forward Justin Hodgman to Portland of the AHL.