National Hockey League roundup

Jun 13, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin (6)hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the New York Rangers in the second overtime period in game five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Los Angeles Kings signed defenseman Jake Muzzin to a five-year contract extension Wednesday.

Muzzin, 25, was in the final season of a two-year contract and could have been a restricted free agent after the season. The new contract starts next season and keeps him with the team through the 2019-2020 season.

- -

The Nashville Predators will host the 2016 NHL All-Star Game, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Nashville has never hosted the game since getting an expansion franchise in 1998. The formal announcement will be made Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, according to ESPN.com.

- -

The Anaheim Ducks recalled goaltender Jason LaBarbera and center/right winger Chris Wagner from Norfolk of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

The Ducks also reassigned goaltender John Gibson to Norfolk.

- -

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated forward Brian Gibbons off injured reserve Wednesday and assigned him to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Gibbons missed the first three games of the regular season with a lower body injury.

- -

The Edmonton Oilers recalled goaltender Richard Bachman and right winger Steve Pinizzotto from Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

The Oilers also assigned center Bogdan Yakimov to Oklahoma City and placed goalie Viktor Fasth on injured reserve, who left Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period with a groin injury.

- -

The Winnipeg Jets reassigned forward Patrice Cormier to St. John’s of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Cormier, 24, played in nine games with the Jets in 2013-14 and had three assists and seven penalty minutes. He has five points (one goal, four assists) in 49 career NHL games.

- -

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner, who has been out with a concussion, practiced in a regular contact jersey Wednesday and could return to the lineup this week.

Being cleared for contact could be the final step for Skinner to return to the lineup, possibly as soon as Thursday against the New York Rangers.