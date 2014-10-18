National Hockey League roundup

Apr 26, 2014; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic (17) celebrates after scoring a goal on Detroit Red Wings goalie Jonas Gustavsson (not pictured) during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Banknorth Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has apologized for an obscene gesture he made toward fans as he entered the penalty box during Thursday’s game at the Montreal Canadiens.

Lucic was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Friday.

Lucic received a penalty late during the 6-4 loss. As he entered the penalty box, he made the gesture and then flexed his arms pretending to lift the Stanley Cup.

”Obviously not proud of what I did there,“ Lucic said on Saturday. ”Just want to apologize to our organization for embarrassing the Bruins organization.

“Also want to apologize to our fans, and also apologize to the Montreal Canadiens organization and to the Canadiens fans. I know they can get under your skin sometimes, but they are great fans. So apologies for my actions. I regret what I did.”

- - -

New York Islanders forward Mikhail Grabovski began feeling concussion symptoms Friday, a day after passing tests, according to Newsday.

Grabovski took a big hit by San Jose Sharks enforcer John Scott on Thursday but did not experience symptoms until the next day.

He will not be re-evaluated until early next week.

- - -

The San Jose Sharks recalled forward Eriah Hayes from Worcester of the AHL after placing forward Mike Brown on injured reserve.

Hayes is tied for first in scoring with Worcester with two points (two assists) in two games. The Sharks picked up Hayes as a free agent in April 2013.

- - -

The St. Louis Blues recalled defenseman Petteri Lindbohm from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

Lindbohm, 21, has a goal and an assist to go along with a plus-3 rating in three games with the Wolves this season.

- - -

The Detroit Red Wings recalled goaltender Petr Mrazek from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

Mrazek, 22, is 1-1-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in two starts with Grand Rapids. Last season, he was second in the AHL with a 2.10 goals-against average and third in the league with a .924 save percentage.