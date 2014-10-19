National Hockey League roundup

Jonathan Drouin poses with team executives after he was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning as the third overall pick in the 2013 National Hockey league (NHL) draft in Newark, New Jersey, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(The Sports Xchange) - The Tampa Bay Lightning recalled left winger Jonathan Drouin and defenseman Luke Witkowski from their AHL affiliate in Syracuse on Sunday.

Drouin, the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, was assigned to Syracuse for conditioning Thursday after suffering a minor fracture on his right thumb, causing him to miss the Lightning’s training camp. In two games in the AHL, he scored a goal while adding two assists with a plus-4 rating.

Witkowski, a second-year pro, played in all four games this season for Syracuse

- - -

The Boston Bruins assigned forwards Seth Griffith and Ryan Spooner to Providence of the AHL.

Griffith has skated in three games for Boston this season and Spooner in five, bringing him to 32 career NHL games.

- - -

The Vancouver Canucks assigned center Bo Horvat to Utica of the AHL on a conditioning assignment.

Horvat, 19, scored a goal in five preseason game with the Canucks.

Horvat has missed just over two weeks after injuring a shoulder in a preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 2.

- - -

New York Rangers center Chris Mueller made his 2014-15 debut Sunday. The Rangers were without center Derek Stepan (leg) and defenseman Dan Boyle (hand), and both players are not expected back until early November.

- - -

Calgary Flames rookie right wing Josh Jooris, who scored his first-ever NHL goal in his league debut Friday night, was forced to sit out Sunday night against the Jets with an upper-body injury.