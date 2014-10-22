National Hockey League roundup

Apr 7, 2014; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Minnesota Wild forward Charlie Coyle (3) during the first period against the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre. Minnesota wins 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The NHL postponed the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators after a series of shootings in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday.

The shootings resulted in the death of a Canadian soldier who was stationed at the National War Memorial and a gunman at Parliament Hill’s Center Block, according to Ottawa police officials.

Forward Charlie Coyle and the Minnesota Wild reached agreement Wednesday in a five-year contract extension reported to be worth $16 million.

The 22-year-old Coyle has one goal, one assist, a plus-3 rating and 10 penalty minutes in four games this season.

The New York Islanders placed forward Mikhail Grabovski on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 16 and waived forward Colin McDonald on Wednesday.

Grabovski, 30, sustained a concussion in a victory against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 16. He would be eligible to return to the ice Friday. Grabovski has two goals and three points in four games this season.