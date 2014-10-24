National Hockey League roundup

Detroit Red Wings left wing Johan Franzen (93) celebrates teammates Henrik Zetterberg's 3rd period goal as Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonas Hiller (1) reacts during Game 6 of their NHL Western Conference quarterfinals hockey game in Detroit, Michigan May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(The Sports Xchange) - The Tampa Bay Lightning reassigned defenseman Luke Witkowski to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League on Thursday, the team announced.

Witkowski was recalled to the Lightning on October 19 but did not see any game action.

- - -

Detroit Red Wings right wing Johan Franzen missed his third straight game with a groin injury. He is on the short-term injured reserve.

- - -

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk, traded by the Boston Bruins to the New York Islanders at the end of training camp for salary cap reasons, made his first return visit to Boston on Thursday. The fans chanted “Joh-nny Boy-chuk” after the first whistle.