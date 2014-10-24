National Hockey League roundup

May 14, 2014; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) skates away as the Montreal Canadiens celebrate after Chara deflected a shot into his own goal during the third period of Montreal's 3-1 win in game seven of the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara will miss four to six weeks because of a tear of the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The defenseman was injured in the first period of his team’s 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

General manager Peter Chiarelli said surgery is not expected.

“This is completely different, isolated from other ligaments that are more critical of the maneuvering of the knee,” Chiarelli said. “So the good news is it’s isolated to that.”

- - -

Philadelphia Flyers defensemen Braydon Coburn and Andrew MacDonald each will miss approximately four weeks because of lower-body injuries.

Coburn has not played since sustaining a lower-body injury during the Flyers’ opening-night loss to the Boston Bruins. He had traveled with the team during its recent three-game road trip with the hope of returning.

The Flyers also announced forward Zac Rinaldo is day-to-day with an upper-body injury sustained during the Flyers’ win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

- - -

The Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs will stage a coordinated tribute Saturday night to honor the Canadian soldiers who lost their lives this week in the nation’s capital and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.

The show of solidarity will be staged simultaneously by the three Canadian teams hosting 7 p.m. ET games at Canadian Tire Center in Kanata, Ontario, Bell Center in Montreal and Air Canada Center in Toronto.

The Senators will host the New Jersey Devils, the Canadiens the New York Rangers and the Maple Leafs the Boston Bruins.

- - -

The Tampa Bay Lightning recalled forward Cedric Paquette from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday.

The Lightning also reassigned forward Mike Blunden to Syracuse.

- - -

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated first-round forward Sonny Milano off the injured non-roster list and assigned him to Plymouth of the Ontario Hockey League.

Milano was injured at the NHL Prospects Tournament in September.